Gov. Walker to Deliver Budget Address February 8

by The Associated Press

MADISON (AP) – Governor Scott Walker will deliver his budget address to the state Legislature on Wednesday, February 8.

Walker alerted lawmakers on Tuesday that he will unveil his two-year spending plan that day. The speech is set for 4 p.m., breaking tradition of nighttime addresses.

The budget comes as Walker is expected to mount a re-election bid for a third term in 2018.

Walker has promised his budget will cut tuition for the University of Wisconsin undergraduates, put more money toward K-12 schools, not raise taxes to pay for roads, and force more welfare recipients to work or lose their benefits.

Once Walker officially releases his budget, the Republican-controlled Legislature will make changes over the next four months or so. A vote on passage is expected around July.