Governor Dayton Announces Battle with Prostate Cancer

by The Associated Press

ST. PAUL (AP) – Governor Mark Dayton says he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but will finish the final two years of his term.

Dayton made the announcement, Tuesday, just a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat says he’ll travel to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Tuesday afternoon for test on why he fainted.

He’ll return to the Mayo next week to discuss his prostate cancer treatment options.