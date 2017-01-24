Governor’s Budget Impacts Duluth

Possible Funding for Human Rights Office

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-After passing out during yesterday’s State of the State Address, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton was back on track today as he released his budget plans.

One area mentioned locally is investing $2.3 million in Department of Human Rights’ offices throughout the state including one in Duluth.

Some funds have also been allocated for operating the proposed Veteran’s Cemetery in Pike Lake.

Previously more than $8 million was approved for the project. It will provide burial service for up to 18,000 veterans and their family members.