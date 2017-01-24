Investigators Seek Tips About Upper Peninsula Wolf Poaching

by The Associated Press

STAMBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Michigan conservation officers are appealing for public tips about the illegal shooting of a wolf in the Upper Peninsula’s Iron County.

The Department of Natural Resources says the poaching happened about 10 miles southwest of Iron River, in Stambaugh Township.

A passerby spotted the wolf Sunday afternoon lying several feet off East Brule Lake Road, having died from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the wolf was killed that day.

Sargent Marc Pomroy of the DNR says people can make anonymous reports to the DNR at 906-228-6561 or the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Tipsters may qualify for a reward if the information leads to an arrest or conviction.

Gray wolves are on the federal endangered species list; killing them is illegal, except in the case of protecting a human life.