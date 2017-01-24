Kids Channel Their Inner Musher and Learn to Dogsled

Positive Energy Outdoors Helps Kids Get Outside

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Children learned to channel their inner mushers today as they had the chance to try out dog sledding with Positive Energy Outdoors.

It’s all for the 2nd annual Field trip for the Secret Forest Playschool. The children spent the entire month of January learning about sled dogs, and today, the students finally met the dogs and took a ride on the dog sled.

“January is mushing month and we’re so happy that the littlest mushers can be out here to experience the real thing,” said Stephanie Love, the Director of Positive Energy Outdoors.