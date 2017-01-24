Lady Brew “Pantsuit” on Tap in Superior

Female Brewers and Beer Drinkers Taking on Craft Brew Scene

by Nikki Davidson

The Women’s March on Washington happened the same weekend a Northland brewery released a one- of-its- kind beer called “Pantsuit.”

The timing wasn’t a coincidence; it’s a beer with a meaning at Thirsty Pagan in Superior.

Allyson Rolph is one of few female master brewers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She says her gender hasn’t affected her success, apart from some awkward social interactions with customers.

“It’s happened to me that I’m at a brew fest and they come up to and ask questions of whatever guy is there,” said Rolph.

She says hearing other women’s experiences in the industry, they haven’t always been as lucky.

“They may get the ‘Is the brewer around? Is there someone I can talk to about this beer?’” said Rolph.

Rolph and other women working in the local craft brew scene recently teamed up to experiment and create their own brew, an amber lager with a name inspired by national politics.

“It’s tongue in cheek, making we’re making a beer and are a bunch of professional women,” said Rolph.

Now dubbed the lady brew crew, their creation began just after the November election and they choose to release right in line with inauguration day and the Women’s March on Washington.

“We’re discussing what this beer means to us, ns our thoughts and emotions,” said Rolph.

The Pantsuit even outsold the traditional IPA favorite.

“We’ve seen a lot of men drinking Pantsuit this week,” said Rolph.

Politics aside, women who drink craft beer in the Twin Ports is on the rise. The non-profit Barley’s Angels hosts brewery socials.

“The group has grown in the past year, our attendance almost doubled; a lot of people are interested,” said the group’s co-coordinator Rachelle Rahn.

The Lady Brew Crew is made of Thirsty Pagan, Northgate Brewing

and Fair State Brewing Cooperative, and they plan on releasing more Lady Brews in the future.