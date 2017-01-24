St. Luke’s Hosts Laughing Yoga Class

Experts Say to Find Time to Laugh Throughout the Day

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

While children laugh nearly 300 times a day, adults only laugh about 20 times a day.

Experts say five minutes of laughter a day can put you in a good mood for up three to five days after.

St. Luke’s Medical Clinic in West Duluth is bringing another way via laughing yoga.

“We’re here for a good time not a long time, and I think laughter is a wonderful way to loosen up, relax, not take things so seriously,” said Laughing Yoga Teacher Jessica Neiding.

Organizers say the turnout for the first class was great and they plan to host additional classes.