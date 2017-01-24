Marathon Honors Work of John Beargrease

Northland Uncovered: John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Mararthon is just around the corner.

The annual race takes off from Two Harbors on Sunday, January 29.

Race Director Jason Rice visited FOX 21 to talk about the story behind the event.

John Beargrease carried mail from Grand Marais to Two Harbors once a week.

He and his brothers made this trip for almost 20 years, from 1879 to 1899.

Beargrease would use his dog sled to get the job done in the winter, but would canoes, horses and boats in other seasons.

Rice tells us the musher would have up to 700 pounds of mail on his sled at once.

Beargrease was born in Beaver Bay, Minnesota in 1858 and was the son of Anishinabe Chief Moquabimetem.