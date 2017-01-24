One in Custody after Lake Nebagamon Stabbing

The incident took place early Tuesday morning

by Melissa Lentz

LAKE NEBAGAMON, Wis. – A 49-year-old Lake Nebagamon man is in custody after a stabbing incident this morning.

Douglas County 911 received a call around 5:00 a.m., Tuesday morning, from a man stating he was bleeding to death. The connection was lost before further information was obtained.

At 5:13 a.m. a call was received from a third party, directing officers to an address on Wangerin Rd in Lake Nebagamon, where the caller stated a part was bleeding to death and a named suspect had cut his throat.

First responders and Deputies located a 47-year-old Duluth man bleeding and crawling in the driveway. He was transported to a Duluth hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies secured the scene and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The suspect fled in a vehicle prior to their arrival, but was later taken into custody nearby just after 11 a.m.

No further information is available at this time and the incident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.