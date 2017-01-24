One Suspect in Downtown Duluth Weekend Shooting Charged

by Melissa Lentz

DULUTH, Minn. – The suspect involved in a shooting that happened in downtown Duluth, Saturday, has been charged with second degree assault.

Darius Handy, 24, is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man on First Avenue East and First Street, shortly before 9 p.m., Saturday evening.

The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He had not yet been identified.

Duluth Police tracked down three men in a vehicle that left the scene shortly after the shooting. The three men were detained, two were taken to St. Louis County Jail. A 32-year-old man was released pending further investigation.

Police say they do believe that all men involved in the incident knew one another.

A future court date has yet to be set for Handy