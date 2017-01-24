Retired Wisconsin Brewery Head, Leinenkugel Going to D.C.

by The Associated Press

Jake Leinenkugel Photo: Ross Evavold Chippewa Herald

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) – The retired head of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is joining President Trump’s administration as an adviser on Veterans issues.

The Chippewa Herald reported, Tuesday, that Jake Leinenkugel had accepted a position as a senior White House adviser to the Office of Veterans Affairs. The White House would not confirm the appointment, Tuesday, and it had not been publicly announced by the Trump administration.

Dick Leinenkugel says that his brother served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and is the father of two veterans. He says the job will allow Jake Leinenkugel “to make an impact on policies helping those who have served and protected our nation.”

Jake Leinenkugel ran the beer company for 25 years before retiring two years ago.