Rock On! Climbing Competition Attracts Athletes from Around Region

Funds Support UWS Climbing Program

by Natalie Froistad

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Climbers from all over the country, and even Canada, will be harnessing up at UW-Superior this weekend for the annual Rock On! Climbing Competition.

This is the 13th year of the event.

Rock On! was started by a group of students hoping to support their rock climbing program.

All money raised through the competition goes back to the students and into the program.

It takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at the climbing wall in UW-Superior’s Marcovich Wellness Center.

The competition is open to the public, with categories for male and female beginner, intermediate and advanced climbers.

Registration fee is $25 for students and $30 for all other participants.

Registration begins at noon with climbing taking place between 1 and 5 p.m.

The event will conclude with awards and raffle prizes.

Registration is available online at www.uwsuper.edu/superioradventures or by calling (715) 395-4610.

The Marcovich Wellness Center is located on Catlin Avenue on the UW-Superior campus.