Stabbing Shakes the Town of Lake Nebagamon

News Shakes a Usually Quiet Neighborhood

by Lena Takada

LAKE NEBAGAMON, Wis. – Douglas County 911 responded to a report of a man whose throat had been cut and was bleeding out. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 47 year old man bleeding and crawling on the driveway of a home in Lake Nebagamon.

The suspect had fled the scene before police had arrived, but was later taken in to custody.

“The neighborhood is kinda quiet. We don’t have a lot of trouble here,” said Odell Odberg, who lives in the neighborhood where the stabbing happened.

The news of the stabbing spread across the town quickly.

“I was gone and my wife was here but she didn’t see too much, but she had the doors locked,” Odberg explained.

Lake Nebagamon residents say this town is peaceful, and a violent crime like this one is unusual, and it’s been years since the last incident that they remember.

“This would be our second similar incident that we’ve had in the last 5 years maybe,” said James Dawson the Fire Chief of Lake Nebagamon.

The Victim was transported to a Hospital in Duluth. His condition in unknown at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood on the lake, and we’re surprised when something like this happens,” said Odberg.