Tufte Recognized by NCAA

Riley Tufte was named the NCAA First Star of the Week.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, MINN.- It took Riley Tufte 14 games to score his first collegiate goal but now he is being rewarded for his offensive excellence. Tuesday the NCAA named Tufte their first Star of the Week.

The freshman forward scored two goals in Friday’s win over North Dakota and added another goal and an assist on Saturday.