Twin Ports Women March in D.C.

A Local Organization Raised Funds to Send Twin Ports Women to the March

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Women from Duluth traveled to Washington D.C. last week to join the Women’s March On Washington.

Feminist Action Collective, a women’s group in Duluth, raised funds to sponsor a bus trip to D.C. for 8 Twin Ports women. The goal of sending local women to Washington was to foster more activists in the Twin Ports Region, no matter what their income level is. Hilary Buckwalter-Kesti is one woman who was sponsored by the group to represent them in Washington.

“I’m hoping to advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, the rights of Minorities. There’s so much at stake under this administration and I hope to continue to advocate and build community wherever I can,” said Buckwalter-Kesti, when asked about her goals moving forward.

Similar events happened all across the United States and the world, where an estimated total of more than 3 million people marched.