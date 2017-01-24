Two Harbors Ready for Another Beargrease

Local Businesses Look Forward to Annual Boom from Sled-Dog Race

by Greg Chandler

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Already a popular winter destination, this week there’s a little more excitement in the air in Two Harbors.

“It’s exciting because it brings businesses some more business, it brings in people,” said Marsha Snowdon. “It’s exciting to see all the mushers.”

The week of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon also means booming business for Snowdon, who owns Louise’s Place downtown.

“I think it’s great that it’s in Two Harbors,” Snowdon said. “It brings loads of people in. You definitely see more cars in the area, more trucks with the campers on the back with the dogs and everything. It’s pretty cool.

Restaurants aren’t the only Two Harbors businesses busy during Beargrease week. Hotel rooms are also in demand.

“Gosh, if we could build on another wing, it would be great for Saturday night,” said Mary Tourville-Phillips, General Manager of the Country Inn in Two Harbors. “We are booked full, and we’re still getting calls.”

The Country Inn has always welcomed mushers, but this year Tourville-Phillips took steps to make the hotel even more pet–friendly.

“We have waived dog fees for any of the canines involved,” said Tourville-Phillips. “We get a lot of dog lovers coming to stay with us, we love having the family pets with us.”

In order to teach locals and spectators about mushing, the Two Harbors Public Library, in conjunction with Krystal Kennels in Grand Rapids, is offering an introduction to dog sledding and a program about the race behind the movie “Iron Will”.

“They have the actual sled from the movie as well as other memorabilia,” said Katie Sundstrom, director of the Two Harbors Public Library. “They’re going to bring that here, as well as other historical artifacts from dog sledding through the years. They’re going to do a program based on this history and based on the movie, so we’re pretty excited.”

But what everyone comes to see, even the locals, is the start of the race.

“The whole town turns out for the send–off, everyone is very excited,” said Tourville-Phillips. “It’s wonderful for everyone in the area, we’re all very happy to have them here.”

The mushers are also happy to be back in Two Harbors, and everyone is looking forward to Saturday and the start of another Beargrease.