Winter Weather to Impact Wednesday Morning Commute
Snow and mixed precipitation expected to impact road conditions across northern Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding motorists to be cautious if traveling in what could be hazardous conditions. Snow and a mix of snow and rain is expected to make driving difficult Tuesday evening through Wednesday.
Precipitation is expected across the majority of the state, and road conditions will become slippery as snow mixes in. Snow is expected to move in to the southwestern part of the state Wednesday evening moving northward to northeast Wisconsin overnight.
WisDOT is encouraging motorists to utilize 511 Wisconsin, the state’s travel information service, to view winter road conditions and receive up-to-date travel information prior to traveling.
If traveling is required, WisDOT has the following tips:
- Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights before driving.
- Go slow. Remember the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.
- Leave plenty of room for stopping.
- Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.
- Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly.
- Watch for slippery bridge decks, even when the rest of the pavement is in good condition.
- Don’t get overconfident in your 4×4 vehicle.
- Don’t use your cruise control in wintry conditions.