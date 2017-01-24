Winter Weather to Impact Wednesday Morning Commute

Snow and mixed precipitation expected to impact road conditions across northern Wisconsin

by Melissa Lentz

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding motorists to be cautious if traveling in what could be hazardous conditions. Snow and a mix of snow and rain is expected to make driving difficult Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Precipitation is expected across the majority of the state, and road conditions will become slippery as snow mixes in. Snow is expected to move in to the southwestern part of the state Wednesday evening moving northward to northeast Wisconsin overnight.

WisDOT is encouraging motorists to utilize 511 Wisconsin, the state’s travel information service, to view winter road conditions and receive up-to-date travel information prior to traveling.

If traveling is required, WisDOT has the following tips: