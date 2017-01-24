Worker Struck and Killed on the Job in Ashland Co.

by Melissa Lentz

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wisc. – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, January 23, around 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office and Great Divide Ambulance were dispatched to State Highway 13 in Ashland, near Highbridge, for a male that had a tree fall on him.

The male, employed with a professional tree cutting service, had been limbing a tree, while another tree in the immediate area was being prepared to be cut down by a coworker.

The tree that was being prepared to be cut down, prematurely fell, and landed on the 45-year-old male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld pending the notification of family members.