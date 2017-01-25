Alleged Heroin Dealer Arrested

Found With 25 Grams of Heroin

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-After a search warrant was executed Monday, one man is in custody for his involvement in the Duluth’s heroin trade.

Antwan Ray, 32, has been charged with first-degree sale of a controlled substance.

Police searched his apartment at the 6700 block of Redruth Street and found 25 grams of heroin packaged for sale and $11,000. A 25-year-old woman and 4-year-old were also found at the scene.

Ray told investigators that he was importing significant amounts of heroin from the Twin Cities to Duluth.

Ray’s bail was set at $250,000. He has a previous felony conviction in Indiana for possession of marijuana.