Barker’s Island Readies for Ice Festival

Festival Opens Friday with Events Planned for the Whole Family

by Greg Chandler

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior is ready for another Lake Superior Ice Festival.

“The community has really pulled together,” said Linda Cadotte; Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director for the City of Superior. “Non–profits, businesses, partners, to put on a festival to showcase the coolest aspects of our region and have something for everybody.”

Unlike the past couple of years, which centered around “Iceman Roger” and his attempts to build a world-record ice scuplture, this year’s festival includes a number of traditional winter events, and even adds some new ones.

For instance, this year the festival runs in conjunction with the Great Lakes Pond Hockey Classic.

“It’s different,” said Cadotte. “It’s partnering with Pond Hockey, looking at all the various organizations that have really done great mini–festivals, so–to–speak, and partnering with them to pull together a big festival.”

Another new feature is an ice bar at Barker’s Island Inn, the first of its kind in the Twin Ports.

“The city came to us and asked if we’d be interested in doing an ice bar,” said Barker’s Island Inn General Manager Shannon Olson. “We were like oh my gosh this is a great idea, let’s do it.”

The ice bar unveiling is set for Friday, January 27th at 4:00 p.m., and will be open Fridays and Saturdays through the winter months.

“It’s all exciting, this is just amazing,” said Olson.

Once again, Orb 365, a display of frozen orbs, lined up to look like Lake Superior, will stress the importance of clean water.

“We’re using Lake Superior water that’s coming out of our taps and making a structure with these frozen orbs to represent Lake Superior,” said Andrea Crouse, Water Resources Specialist for the City of Superior, and the driving force behind Orb 365. “We’ve already had donations of more than 450 orbs, our goal was 365 orbs, one for each day of the year that water is important to us.”

Weather was a concern, but thanks to a recent drop in temperatures, the forecast looks great.

“We’re really happy the weekend, the temperatures will be below freezing, but still really nice,” said Crouse. “We’re not looking at those negative 20s, we’re going to be at a comfortable temperature for being outside.”

Most importantly, according to organizers, the festival is a chance to showcase Superior.

“This is a huge event for the city,” said Olson. “There is so much that’s going to be going on down here this weekend.”

As the festival draw near, Barker’s Island is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland.