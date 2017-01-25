Berndt Sentenced for Two Superior Robberies

Berndt will serve twenty-five years in prison for the May assaults on two women in Superior.

by Zach Richie

Scott Berndt was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison for two separate assaults that happened just eleven hours apart from each other.

After emotional testimony from one of the victims, Berndt broke down in tears. The judge noticed his remorse, but said Berndt’s crimes and previous history were worthy of a long sentence.

Berndt was convicted for violently attacking two women back in May in a robbery. District Mark Fruehauf went as far as saying that the assaults seemed like something straight out of the movies, but victims said that justice was served in the courtroom.

Amy Westman, one of the victims, said that although this attack will live with her for the rest of her life, she won’t consider herself a victim. Rather, she’s concerned for Berndt’s family who has to live with the consequences of his actions.

“I feel for his family. I feel for his children. It’s got to be hard to watch their loved one that they’ve already been watching go downhill to be taken away from them like that. It must be difficult,” said Westman.

The judge did note Berndt’s extensive history of other crimes including robbery and drug abuse. The judge said that Berdnt needed to be in prison for a long time, so he wouldn’t be capable of attacks like these ever again.

Berndt did apologize to his victims in the courtroom. Shortly after his arrest, he wrote an apology letter to each victim. Amy Westman said that she hasn’t read that letter yet. She did not want it to sway what she had to say in her statement in court. She will read the letter soon and also said that she would like to contact Berndt sometime in the future.