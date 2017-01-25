Civil Lawsuit Filed in Pine County Cult Case

Suspect Previously Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

by Matt Suoja

PINE COUNTY , Minn.-A woman that was sexually assaulted by a Pine County cult leader filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against 15 former leaders of the River Road Fellowship.

Lindsey Tornambe said she was sexually assaulted beginning at the age of 13 by Victor Barnard, the leader of the group. It is believed that many other young girls were also assaulted by him.

A lawsuit was also filed in Washington state, where it’s believe many of his followers now live.

Last year, Barnard was sentenced to 30 years prison for running the cult.

FOX 9 in Minneapolis contributed to this report.