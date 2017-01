Danny Heinrich Sent to Prison Near Boston

by The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The man who admitted, last year, to killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in central Minnesota in 1989 is serving his sentence at a federal prison outside Boston.

Fifty-three-year-old Danny Heinrich is listed as an inmate at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts. His release date is listed as March 28, 2033.

Last year, Heinrich was sentenced to 20 ¬†years in prison for child pornography. As part of the plea deal, he confessed to kidnapping, molesting, and killing Jacob, through he was not charged in the boy’s murder.

The confession ended a mystery that haunted Minnesota for nearly three decades.

Jacob’s abduction gained national attention and led to changes in sex offender registry laws.