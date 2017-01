Former S.C. Gov. Sworn in as UN Ambassador

Senate voted 96-4 in favor of her nomination

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been sworn in to be President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Vice President Mike Pence swore in Haley on Wednesday. The Senate voted 96-4, Tuesday night, in favor of her nomination despite her lack of significant foreign policy experience.

During her confirmation hearing, the South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants said she supports Trump’s call to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

She also took a harder line against Russia than Trump, saying she doesn’t think Moscow can be trusted right now.

Haley resigned as South Carolina’s governor moments after the Senate vote. She was succeeded by Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster.