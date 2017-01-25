Frozen Fun with Furry Tails

2nd Annual Fitger's Frozen Fundraiser this Friday

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Furry friends are getting some help from their human counterparts this weekend.

On Friday, January 27, Animal Allies is hosting their Fitger’s Frozen Fundraiser from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

At the event, Northlanders can enjoy appetizers, beer, wine and raffles.

All proceeds go back to Animal Allies.

This is taking place on the third flood of Fitger’s.

Tickets are $25 dollars.

To purchase tickets, or learn more, head to animalallies.net.