Frozen Fun with Furry Tails
2nd Annual Fitger's Frozen Fundraiser this Friday
DULUTH, Minn. – Furry friends are getting some help from their human counterparts this weekend.
On Friday, January 27, Animal Allies is hosting their Fitger’s Frozen Fundraiser from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
At the event, Northlanders can enjoy appetizers, beer, wine and raffles.
All proceeds go back to Animal Allies.
This is taking place on the third flood of Fitger’s.
Tickets are $25 dollars.
To purchase tickets, or learn more, head to animalallies.net.