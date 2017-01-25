Irving Community Club Makes Donation

Club Donated Over $85,000 to Local Non-Profits, Police

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – The Irving Community Club continued its tradition of giving back to the community Wednesday.

The club donated more than $85,000 to non–profits and police.

Among the donations, $60,000 to Valley Youth Centers for a new teen building, and $15,000 each to the Duluth Police Department’s K–9 unit and to the West Duluth Little League.

The club raises money through charitable gaming, like pull-tabs and bingo, to help fund community programs.

“We are all about funding different groups with our charitable gaming,” said Genny Hinnenkamp, Gambling Manager for the Irving Community Club. “From the music center downtown, which is having a function this Saturday; to ALS many different ones we do.”

The Irving Community Club donated more than $306,000 in 2016 and expects to donate more this year.