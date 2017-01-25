One Dead as Truck Breaks Through Ice on Long Lake

Body Recovered Today

by Matt Suoja

A diver tries to recover a body on Long Lake.

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis.-David Magnus, 60, is dead after his vehicle broke through the ice on Long Lake in Washburn County last night.

According to witnesses, they heard a loud truck spinning around on the lake last night. The witnesses then found vehicle tracks leading to a hole in the ice.

Multiple agencies responded yesterday, but due to the dangerous diving conditions, they removed the body today, which was found in 24 feet of water. His truck was found 40 feet below the ice.

The Washburn Sheriff’s office said to always be careful on the ice because current warming trends can thin the ice quickly.