Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Eagan

Suspect has been arrested

by Site Staff

Senicha Lessman

EAGAN, Minn. (KMSP – Fox 9) – A 25-year-old woman has died after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Eagan, Minnesota. Wednesday morning, Eagan police identified the victim as Senicha Marie Lessman and confirmed her baby also died.

Eagan police were called to the 3100 block of Alden Pond Lane shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday where Lessman was found unresponsive.

Eagan police, firefighters and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lessman appeared to have violent injuries, and detectives believe the death was due to a homicide. Further investigation revealed that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, 23-year-old Vern Mouelle of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Mounds View as a person of interest. He has not been charged with a crime, but is currently in police custody.

Eagan police are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with this case unless more information becomes available.

“We are devastated at the tragic death of my daughter Senicha and her unborn son,” Senicha’s mother, Margi Lessman, said in a statement. “She was a loving, kind, smart, and beautiful young woman who was very excited to be a mother. She was loved greatly by all of her family, friends, and coworkers. We will miss her more than words can say. We are asking for privacy while our family grieves during this difficult time.”