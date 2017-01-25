Solon Springs Movies in the Park

In July, Solon Springs will show movies at the Lucious Woods Park.

by Zach Richie

The bright lights of Hollywood will light up the night skies in Solon Springs this summer.

The Family Fun Days committee started a crowd-funding campaign to bring movies to Lucious Woods Park on Friday nights.

The village has already stepped up to provide funding for the screen and projector. Organizers said the response from the community has been overflowing with support.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to find fun things to do especially in rural areas so we got to be creative and it’s my passion to bring it free to the community and give families something fun to do that doesn’t cost them anything,” said organizer Angela Botner,

The family-friendly movies will begin in July and will run on Friday nights through the end of August.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors for the movie nights.

For more information:

https://www.youcaring.com/solon-springs-family-fun-day-632877