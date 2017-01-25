St. Louis County Historical Society Seeking Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to attend the Lake Superior Ojibwe Gallery

by Melissa Lentz

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Historical Society is seeking volunteer gallery attendants for its Lake Superior Ojibwe Gallery.

The Ojibwe Gallery currently features the work of nationally recognized 19th century painter Eastman Johnson, whose paintings and drawings are notable for their realism and attention to detail. An equally important feature of the Gallery is the selection of American Indian artifacts that lend insight into, primarily, the Ojibwe culture.

Training will orient volunteers to the art, history, and cultural aspects of this exhibit, as well as the Society’s partnerships with the tribal entities of the region, which includes the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, applications are available at the Society’s administrative offices at 506 W Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55802, or online at www.thehistorypeople.org.

The Ojibwe Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Volunteers are currently needed for all days.