Superior Students Witness Inauguration and Women’s March in D.C.

The group also visited the office of Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

by Matt Van Winkle

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A group of Superior High School students got to be part of some historic events last weekend in Washington D.C.

Six students from the UW-Superior Upward Bound program traveled from Wisconsin to the nation’s capital to witness the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The group was given special entrance to watch the ceremony from just below the capitol steps.

“It hit more of a chord to actually be there in person than actually seeing it happen,” said Brett Severson, a junior at Superior High School. “It felt more real.”

Some students also got to be part of the massive Women’s March on Washington on Saturday where more than half a million people took to the streets in support of women’s rights. The experience carried special meaning for Superior sophomore Madison Glenn. “It definitely made me proud to be there,” she said. “It’s definitely personal for me just for my beliefs and everything. It was just great.”

Students also toured the Smithsonian Museum, visited many monuments and memorials and even went to the office of Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.