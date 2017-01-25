Vikings Teach Kids to Stop Bullying

Vikings' Mascot Viktor Stopped at Lakewood Elementary in Duluth to Interact with Students

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. -The Minnesota Vikings stopped at Lakewood Elementary in Duluth today.

The appearance was part of mascot Viktor the Viking’s quest to stop bullying.

The program brings him and other members of the Vikings around the state to interact with kids and teach them how to prevent all kinds of bullying, including verbal, physical, social, and cyber bullying.

“To be able to come here and make that impact on such young kids that maybe don’t even get to see us all the time in person but to really see that we care about getting rid of bullying is really important,” says Vikings cheerleader Jordan.

Viktor wants to come to more elementary schools this year to help end bullying statewide.