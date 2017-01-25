White Bear Lake Man Missing

by Melissa Lentz

Jeffery Eckblad

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. – The White Bear Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jeffery Eckblad, 46, of White Bear Lake.

Jeffery was last see at his residence on January 20, 2017.

Because of on-going health concerns, family and authorities are concerned for his welfare. Jeffery does not have a vehicle, so it is likely he is traveling on foot or using public transportation

He is described as 6′ 1″, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a white and tan parka, jeans, and flip flops.

If you think you have seen Jeffery or may know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the White Bear Lake PD at 651-429-8511 or dial 911.