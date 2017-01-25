Wisconsin Point Restoration Plans Taking Shape

The project will focus on eliminating areas of concern, specifically to dunes along the peninsula

by Matt Van Winkle

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Plans for restoration on Wisconsin Point are nearing completion. The Superior Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department shared design details of the project with residents tonight.

The restoration focuses on eliminating areas of concern, specifically to the dunes along the peninsula. Some of the planned changes on Wisconsin Point include boardwalks from updated parking lots to the dunes and more paved areas, which will help restore the native vegetation.

“If we get increased users and increased traffic we want to make sure the impact is minimal,” said Linda Cadotte, Parks, Recreation & Forestry director for the city of Superior. “It’s such a special location. The archeological resources, cultural sensitivities; everyone has a special place in their heart for Wisconsin Point and Lake Superior.”

The city says they’ve incorporated a lot of public feedback into the design plans for the park. Plans are expected to be finalized in late February. Once funding is secured through NOAA, construction could begin as early as this fall.