Carbon Monoxide Detectors Still Needed in Many Area Homes

Ice Fishing Houses All Threaten Public with CO

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-Carbon monoxide can be deadly as it may go unnoticed.

CO killed 64 people between 2011 and 2015 in Minnesota, according to the department of health.

The Duluth Fire Department said CO-detectors are just as important as smoke detectors. They can be found at any place that sells smoke alarms, but the fire department urges every homeowner to have one.

“We are seeing more of them every year, but we’re not seeing enough of them,” said Captain Jeff Runquist, of the Duluth Fire Department. “We go to a lot of residences that don’t have them.”

Ice fishing houses are another area of concern when it comes to carbon dioxide.

A year ago, 34–year–old Jared Johnson died on Leech Lake after being poisoned by the colorless and odorless gas in his ice house.

According to initial reports, the heaters in the structure were not properly ventilated, which led to the poisoning.

Earlier in the month a woman was killed by CO while ice fishing in Southern Minnesota.