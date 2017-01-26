DFL Legislators Propose $100 Million Broadband Investment

Minnesota currently ranks 19th for average connection speed

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL , Minn – Legislators from across greater Minnesota have joined together to call for a $100 million investment in broadband. They’re stressing the economic development reach that investment in broadband creates, something they say Minnesota is in need of.

“For every dollar invested in broadband in the state, $10 is generated in economic activity. That kind of return on investment just makes sense.” Sen. Erik Simonson (DFL-Duluth), chief author of the bill in Senate stated. “Over the past three years Minnesota has invested $65 million into broadband and we’ve seen outstanding success – we’ve helped connect 10,000 homes and more than 1,000 businesses to broadband. Just think about the incredible success we would see with a $100 million investment – we have the power to create real change in Greater Minnesota.”

The bill calls for a deposit of $100 million into the Border-to-Border Broadband Account to be given out in grants to projects across the state. Currently, around 22-percent of homes in the state lack Internet connectivity at basic speeds.