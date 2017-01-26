Duluth Police Respond to Shooting at 7th Ave E and 4th Street
DULUTH, Minn. – Early Thursday afternoon around 1:28 p.m., Duluth Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a shooting victim.
Officers established a crime scene in the area of 7th Avenue East and 4th Street. Officers and investigators arrived at the location and are investigating the incident.
A 17-year-old male is currently at a local hospital facility with unknown injuries.
The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time.
We will keep you updated as information becomes available.