Highly Critical Audit of WisDOT Released

by The Associated Press

MADISON (AP) – A highly critical audit of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, released Thursday morning, says the agency budgeted to complete more highway projects than could be done with the money available because it didn’t take into account inflation and unexpected cost increases.

The audit comes as Governor Scott Walker and the Legislature are grappling with how to deal with a nearly $1 billion shortfall. Walker has insisted on solving the problem without raising taxes or fees, while Assembly Republicans are calling for $300 million increases offset by unnamed tax cuts elsewhere.

The report finds that estimated costs for 19 major projects completed between 2006 and 2016 were $1.5 billion. Roughly $770 million more than initially projected. The audit also finds that the estimated costs of 16 ongoing major highway projects have increased by $3.1 billion.

The head of the state Department of Transportation, Dave Ross, says the agency will work to implement recommendations in the report, but he’s not accepting every point in the report. He took issue with findings that the DOT doesn’t comply with administrative rules and policies on public notification of future projects, saying the agency is in full compliance with state and federal notification requirements.

Still, he says the agency will comply with the audit’s recommendations.