Lake Nebagamon Suspect Facing 3 Felony Charges

by Melissa Lentz

John Raymond Lundberg Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office

SUPERIOR, Wis. – John Raymond Lundberg appeared in Douglas County Circuit Court, today, and is currently facing three separate felony charges for his alleged involvement in the stabbing of a man in Lake Nebagamon on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

According to the Probable Cause Statement, at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the Douglas County dispatch received a call from a male stating “I’m bleeding to death” and then mumbled “Lundberg” and hung up. Ten minutes after the initial call, dispatch received another call, this time from the landline of Dorothy Lundberg, in which the caller stated he was bleeding to death.

Court documents went on to say Lundberg and the victim had been at Lundberg’s residents, when he allegedly went up behind the victim, who was sitting at the computer, and attacked him with what the victim believed was a knife. It was reported that the two of them had been drinking earlier.

The victim was left with a large contusion on his right arm, and along his cheek. The victim fought Lundberg off in order to call 911.

Deputies would arrive to the Lundberg residence to find the victim on his knees, on the side of the road, covered in blood.

The victim reported needing nine stitches, and also said he was being admitted to the hospital for possible bleeding in his brain.

John Lundberg, 49, is now facing three separate felony charges including Substantial Battery, Aggravated Batter, and First-Degree Reckless Endangerment.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, January 3. His bail is set at $25,000.