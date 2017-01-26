Making Valentine’s Day Gifts on a Budget

Do-It-Yourself Crafts with Pure Event Planning

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Valentine’s Day is just a couple weeks away, so Mary Carlson, owner of Pure Event Planning, stopped by FOX 21 to help Northlanders prepare.

Instead of putting off getting a gift until the last minute, why not work on some do-it-yourself gifts?

Carlson gave two ideas for romantics to stay on budget.

The first is a giant, heart shaped cookie with a loving message written on it.

The second is a “Love Tree” wall hanging.

For complete instructions on these gifts, and to learn about Carlson’s services, head to www.pure-events.com/easy-diy-valentines-gifts.