Superior’s ‘Chicken Spur’ To Close Friday

Owner's Daughter: Nearby Kwik Trip Is To Blame

by KQDS Staff

A longtime Superior gas station known for its fresh chicken and hometown feel is being forced to shut down.

The family of the Hammond Spur, or “Chicken Spur” as its best known, is telling us the nearby Kwik Trip is to blame, as FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports.

It was a different type of vibe Thursday with more business than usual at the Chicken Spur.

“Almost like old times where we had lines – we had lines earlier to the cooler doors,” said Kim Craigs, general manager of the Spur.

But that constant ring at the register Thursday was only happening after word spread that the doors would be closing sometime Friday.

“People are really upset,” Craigs said.

“I had to let my employees go, and that was tough,” Craigs said.

Craigs attributes the closing to the Kwik Trip that recently opened across Hammond Avenue.

“Just can’t compete with the prices that Kwik Trip has. You know, we are family owned and we have been here for 26 years and we try to, you know, serve the best food we can, fresh, anytime, open 24 hours; it just wasn’t enough,” Craigs explained.

“It’s just very sad to see a business go that’s local, and then you think of the people that work here, and then you think where are they going to go,” said longtime customer Michelle Myers.

Employee Rhonda Runquist doesn’t know what’s next for her after more than a decade working behind the register.

“It’s all I’ve done for the last 13 years – since my kids were babies. This is all they’ve ever known mom as,” Runquist said.

Chicken Spur will open at 7 a.m. Friday and stay open until inventory is sold, which has all been marked at 50 percent off.