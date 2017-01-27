Animal Allies Frozen Fundraiser

The annual event raises money for Animal Allies. All proceeds go to the shelter's operations fund.

by Zach Richie

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal lovers felt the warm embrace of a Frozen Fundraiser. The event at Fitger’s raised money for Animal Allies.

The organization will use the proceeds from the fundraiser for their general operations fund.

The annual Frozen Fundraiser was one of many fundraising events that Animal Allies hosts.

According to board members, the Frozen Fundraiser brings them the most awareness.

“They might generate more money or might generate more interest but none are more important than what we’re doing here tonight to get people in the community to know us better,” said Jim Balmer.

Animal Allies is always looking for more donations and volunteers.