Beargrease Photo Exhibit at Great Lakes Aquarium

The Exhibit Will Be Up Until March

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.- The Popular John Beargrease photo exhibit is back at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The collection features winning shots from Last year’s John Beargrease Photo Contest, plus dozens of other Candid images on the trail and checkpoints. The photographs show images of dogs, people, and what it’s like to compete in the longest dog sledding race in the lower 48.

“We put up the Beargrease photo gallery every year right before the race starts just to raise awareness that it’s going on and to celebrate that this is such a unique part of our northern Minnesota community,” Emma Pardine, an Educator at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The exhibit will be in the Aquarium until March.