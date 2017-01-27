Community Connection Helps People Connect with Resources

It's an Event Held in Duluth Twice a Year

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.- Community Connection is an event that happens every January and October in Duluth. The goal of the event is to connect people who are struggling financially with resources that can help them.

Community Connect is based on a National Project Homeless Connect that started in San Francisco. The event has been going on in Duluth for more than a decade. Resources like All Nations Indigenous center, American Indian Community Churches United in Ministry and Community action Duluth get together to provide people with services like hair trims, speaking with housing providers, hearing tests, and obtaining ID’s.

“I think it’s our responsibility to take care of each other and do whatever we can, if we have more resources to help people who don’t have as many, or don’t have the access,” said Michael Elderbrook, a volunteer of Community Connect.

This was the first time Community Connect was held at the Damiano Center.

The point in time count was also held during community Connect. It’s a one day count of all people experiencing homelessness in the country. The results are used to help the Department of Housing and Urban Development allocate funds for homeless housing programs.