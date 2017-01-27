Duluth Police Department Swears In Eight New Officers

The cops will now participate in four months of field training

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department welcomed eight new officers to the force Friday. The officers received their badges in front of friends, family and fellow officers during an official swearing in ceremony.

The new officers were picked from more than a hundred applicants and just wrapped up a 9 week training program.

For Luke Renier, who was sworn in today, being part of the Duluth Police Department is a family tradition.

“It means a lot especially since my dad worked here years ago and my brother works here now,” said Renier. “It’s an honor to work here. I love the city. I love the people. It’s one of the best days of my life so far.”

Up next for the new cops, four months of field training before being assigned on the streets.