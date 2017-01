Duluth Police Investigate Robbery

No Suspect in Custody

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigation a robbery.

On Thursday, January 26at 7:55 p.m., Duluth Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Highland Village Drive on a report of a robbery.

Officers arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available.