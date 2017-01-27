Duluth Shooting Update

17 Year Old Victim Remains Hospitalized

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s new information in Thursday’s shooting in Duluth.

Police tell FOX 21, the victim, a 17–year–old male, is still in the hospital, though his injuries aren’t considered serious.

The hospital actually called police after the victim checked in to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Later, a crime scene was set up at an apartment at the corner of 7th Ave. E and N. 4th Street.

And 4th street.

“We had a shooting,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken. “The subjects were known to each other. We’re moving along in our investigation and of course the goal is to hold those people into account.”

An investigation is still ongoing, no arrests have been made.