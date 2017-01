Friday Jan 27th Weather Forecast

Snow and Cooler Temps On The Way

by Joey Norton

THE FORECAST FOR THE TWIN PORTS AREA.

YES TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING FOR A WHILE IT SEEMS. SATURDAY LOOKS TO BE A RATHER NICE DAY. TEMPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE NORMAL ONCE AGAIN AND THE SUN WILL TRY TO MAKE ITS PRESENCE ALSO. SUNDAY WILL BE THE COOLEST DAY OF THE WEEKEND WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS REACHING INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS.

OUR NEXT ROUND OF SNOW WILL BE MONDAY AND WILL BRING 1–3 INCHES OF SNOW FOR MUCH OF THE NORTHLAND.

SNOW WILL TAPER OFF MONDAY EVENING WITH LINGERING LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS ON TUESDAY.

AFTER TUESDAY THE COOLER AIR ARRIVES AND LOOKS TO MAKE ITS PRESENCE HEADING INTO LATE NEXT WEEK.

OVER NIGHT TEMPS NEXT WEEK WILL BE IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND EVEN BELOW ZERO FOR SOME OF THE RANGE CITIES. IT WILL REMAIN THAT WAY AT LEAST THROUGH FRIDAY AND MAYBE INTO THE WEEKEND.

WE’LL SEE SOME CLOUDS TONIGHT AND SOME SUN TRIES TO MAKE ITS WAY TOWARDS OUR AREA SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

LATE NEXT WEEK SUN WILL MAKE ITS RETURN WITH DRYER CONDITIONS ACCOMPANIED BY THE COLD AIR.