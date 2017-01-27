Hibbing Murder Update

Suspect Needs to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

by Matt Suoja

HIBBING, Minn.-A Grand Rapids man accused of murder has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation before going to trial.

32-year-old Benjamin Lundquist has been charged with second-degree murder for his connection to the Jan. 17 stabbing death of 54-year-old Joel Gangness of Hibbing.

Lundquist initially told police that Jesus told him to commit the crime.

Lundquist’s next court date is tentatively set for Feb. 9, depending on how the mental health evaluation goes.