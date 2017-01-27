Ice Bar Opens at Lake Superior Ice Festival

The bar is open on Friday and Saturday nights until it melts.

by Zach Richie

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival is underway and there’s a cool, new place to raise a glass to the festivities. An ice bar was unveiled at the Barker’s Island Inn.

Ice Occasions created the nearly ten foot bar.

“It’s going to be interesting because we’ve never done this before and it’s actually quite comfortable out here. We have this luge which will be fun because we have a drink called the Superior snow and it’s white, so we’ll put it at the top and it will come through this to the customer’s glass,” said head bartender Amy Hightshoe.

The ice bar is open from 4 p.m. until bar close Fridays and Saturdays.

Organizers said they’ll operate the bar until it melts.